Polar King Mobile has announced that Eastern Equipment Service, Inc., will now represent the company in North Carolina, selling North America’s first line of small, affordable refrigerated and freezer trailer solutions.

Eastern Equipment Service offers commercial refrigeration leasing, sales, and 24-hour service to the foodservice industry in the heart of North Carolina. Located in Winston-Salem, the company is well positioned to offer easy access to customers servicing the Charlotte, Raleigh, and Greensboro regions.

“Eastern Equipment Service has earned its reputation for quality products and exceptional support. Both our teams share the same values and customer-first philosophy, making Eastern Equipment Service an ideal partner for Polar King Mobile," says Christian Aitken, executive vice president, Polar King Mobile.

Chris Dotson, the director of commercial refrigeration for Eastern Equipment Service, pointed out that the Polar King Mobile line improves its product offering as a refrigerated trailer dealer. “We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Polar King Mobile. Their business ethic matches ours in that customer service is a top priority as well as providing the best product available on the market. The Polar King Mobile unit is the best of the best by our standards. The units are built to perform to meet our customers’ expectations.”

Polar King Mobile 110V (15 AMP) refrigerated trailers are designed and engineered specifically for outdoor and over-the-road use. PKM’s 100% seamless fiberglass design provides a continuous surface with rounded insulated corners to promote a sanitary environment. The durable, NSF-approved non-slip flooring system greatly reduces the risk of slips and falls. Since the unit is completely seamless, a simple hose can be used for quick cleaning without damage to the insulation. According to Polar King Mobile, the unit will look factory new with regular care and cleaning.

PKM does not sell direct to the public. Aitken explains, “We are creating a national network of value-added resellers by recruiting the best trailer distributors from the North American Trailer Dealers Association.” He adds, “A national network that includes dealers such as Eastern Equipment Service will deliver the kind of fast, professional and knowledgeable service that our customers want.”

For more information about Eastern Equipment Service, call 336-975-8656, or visit www.easternfoodequipment.com/.

To learn more about Polar King Mobile, visit www.polarkingmobile.com or call 260-428-2589. Potential dealers should email Christian Aitken at christian.aitken@polarking.com.

Source: Polar King Mobile