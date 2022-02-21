Polar King Mobile has announced that Wallace Trailers is the recipient of its first-ever Dealer of the Year award. According to Polar King Mobile executive vice president Christian Aitken, Wallace Trailers is being honored for its commitment to providing excellent customer service as a dealer offering North America’s first affordable small, refrigerated and freezer trailer solutions.

“Winning the Polar King Mobile Dealer of the Year award is confirmation we’re doing business the right way,” said William Wallace, vice president of Wallace Trailers. “It’s recognition for demanding work in a year in which challenges were amplified by the global pandemic.”

Wallace notes that Polar King Mobile and Wallace Trailers share many core values. He says, “It is remarkable that two family-run businesses can come together and find success doing what we love.” He adds,” Polar King Mobile certainly manufactures a great trailer, but it’s their team that truly sets them apart from other manufacturing companies.”

Wallace Trailers, based in Franklin, Tennessee, has been family owned and operated since 1932, serving a diverse variety of customers based in Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Atlanta and beyond. Wallace says his fourth-generation family business takes pride in outfitting customers with the perfect trailer specifically designed for their business needs. Wallace Trailers is one of the first dealerships to partner with Polar King Mobile since the company’s establishment in 2020.

“Wallace Trailers is everything we look for in a dealer,” says Aitken. “They have an unmatched commitment to customers and are well-trained in our different product offerings.” He notes, “The team at Wallace is very proactive and even created their own sales collateral. They are a natural choice for our inaugural Dealer of the Year award.”

Polar King Mobile refrigerated trailer solutions are currently offered at 25 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Aitken says. Polar King Mobile’s 110-volt refrigerated trailers are designed and engineered for outdoor and over-the-road use. Polar King’s 100% seamless fiberglass design provides a continuous surface with rounded insulated corners to promote a sanitary environment. The durable, NSF-approved non-slip flooring system reduces the risk of slips and falls. Since the unit is seamless, it can quickly be cleaned with a hose without damage to the insulation.

Polar King Mobile does not sell direct to the public. “We are creating a national network of value-added resellers by recruiting the best trailer distributors from the North American Trailer Dealers Association,” Aitken said. “A national network that includes dealers such as Wallace Trailers will provide the underpinning for fast, professional and knowledgeable customer service.”

To learn more about Polar King Mobile, visit www.polarkingmobile.com or call 260-428-2589. Potential dealers should email Christian Aitken at christian.aitken@polarking.com.

Source: Polar King Mobile



