The Polar King family of companies announces that Avon, Lake, Ohio-based Refrigeration Depot has joined on as a dealer for the newly-formed Polar King Mobile (PKM), a new and separate Polar King business unit focused on providing North America’s first affordable small refrigerated trailer solution.

Polar King Mobile provides 8 to 16 foot small refrigerated trailers that are both affordable and industry-leading in all respects. “The addition of Refrigeration Depot helps expand the reach of the PKM line in the Midwest,” says Polar King Mobile executive vice president Christian Aitken.

Aitken adds, “Our products complement those of Polar King and Polar Leasing by providing a long absent solution to the marketplace. We are excited about the opportunity Refrigeration Depot brings to make these products more widely known and available to Midwest customers.”

Refrigeration Depot got its start 21 years ago as a premier refrigerator service company and has since grown into a full-line refrigeration wholesale products provider. The company offers cooler/freezer cold storage, remote refrigeration condensing systems and self-contained units and parts.

Refrigeration Depot’s vice president of operations James Barnicle says PKM equipment is unlike any of their other product offerings. He states, “We are excited about the wider breadth of solutions we can now provide.” Barnicle notes that Refrigeration Depot will continue to support the restaurant and foodservice industry with quality equipment and OEM parts their customers have always relied on.

Polar King Mobile 110V refrigerated trailers are designed and engineered specifically for outdoor and over the road use. Polar King’s 100 percent seamless fiberglass design provides a continuous surface with rounded insulated corners to promote a sanitary environment. The durable, NSF-approved non-slip flooring system greatly reduces the risk of slips and falls. Since the unit is completely seamless, it can quickly be cleaned with a hose and there’s no risk of damage to the insulation. According to Polar King Mobile, the unit will look factory new with regular care and cleaning.

PKM does not sell direct to the public. Aitken explains, “We are creating a national network of value added resellers by recruiting the best trailer distributors from the North American Trailer Dealers Association.” He adds, “A national network that includes dealers such as Refrigeration Depot will provide the underpinning for fast, professional and knowledgeable customer service.”