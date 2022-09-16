Polar King Mobile (PKM) announces Portland, Oregon-based FMI Truck Sales & Service has signed on as a PKM dealer. This partnership gives customers in the Pacific Northwest quicker and easier access to North America’s first line of small, affordable business refrigerated trailer solutions, according to Polar King Mobile.

FMI Truck Sales & Service owns and operates four locations in Oregon that provide truck sales and rentals, service repairs and a body and equipment division. Polar King Mobile executive vice president Christian Aitken says, “FMI Truck Sales and Service is well-respected and recognized throughout Portland and southwest Washington for their excellent products, repair work and first-rate customer service.” He adds, “We are excited to welcome FMI to our rapidly-growing U.S. dealer network.”

Don Emerson, president of FMI Truck Sales & Services, says, “This partnership will provide our mutual customers a viable alternative to meet their needs to move and store refrigerated items. By adding Polar King Mobile trailers to our rental operation, we can broaden the markets we currently serve.”

Polar King Mobile 110V (15 AMP) refrigerated trailers are designed and engineered specifically for outdoor and over-the-road use. PKM’s 100% seamless fiberglass design provides a continuous surface with rounded insulated corners to promote a sanitary environment.

The durable, NSF-approved non-slip flooring system greatly reduces the risk of slips and falls. Since the unit is completely seamless, a simple hose can be used for quick cleaning without damage to the insulation.

PKM does not sell directly to the public. Aitken says they are creating a national network of value-added resellers by recruiting the best trailer distributors from the North American Trailer Dealers Association. He explains, “A national network that includes dealers such as FMI will deliver the kind of fast, professional and hassle-free service our customers want.”

For more information about FMI Truck Sales & Service, call (877) 761-3065 or visit fmitrucks.com.

To learn more about Polar King Mobile, visit polarkingmobile.com or call 866-586-2051. Potential dealers should email Christian Aitken at christian.aitken@polarking.com.

Source: Polar King Mobile