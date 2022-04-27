American Meat Science Association (AMSA) PORK 101 is set to take place at Texas A&M University, May 24–26, 2022 in College Station, Texas; Iowa State University, October 24–26, 2022 in Ames, Iowa; and Pennsylvania State University, November 1–3, 2022 in University Park, Pennsylvania. PORK 101 is hosted by AMSA and is sponsored by the National Pork Board, Merck Animal Health, and Smithfield Foods.

This course will be offering smaller group sizes for each event to bring attendees more hands-on opportunities as they learn from our instructors. Attendees will experience the swine industry firsthand from live animal production through finished pork products. The course concludes with the attendees preparing and sampling products from pork carcasses, including pumped loin, bacon, ham, and sausage.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the value differences in swine, pork carcasses, pork primals, and processed pork products from meat science faculty and AMSA members at each university.

AMSA is also extending member discounted rates to PORK 101 for members of our partnering organizations including: American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP), North American Meat Institute (NAMI), Southeastern Meat Association (SEMA), and the Southwest Meat Association (SMA). Registration for AMSA members and other partnering organizations is $950. Non-member registration is $1,150. Space is limited, there are only 25 spots per course.

For more information or questions regarding PORK 101, please visit: www.pork101.org or contact Deidrea Mabry at dmabry@meatscience.org.

Source: AMSA