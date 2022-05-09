Stellar, a business in the design, engineering and construction of food and beverage facilities, is recommitting to its award-winning Food for Thought blog and its mission of educating the industry.

Since 2013, the company's process engineering, design-build, refrigeration, thermal, and automation experts have shared their knowledge gained from decades of work in the food manufacturing and distribution industry. The educational blog covers a range of topics including food safety, energy efficiency, processing trends, design-build best practices, advances in refrigeration, new technologies, and more.

Now, Stellar has relaunched the Food for Thought blog with a modern, content-centric design that features improved organization and a more user-friendly interface. Subscribers will also notice a refreshed look to the blog's biweekly email update, which will now include even more useful content with each edition.

"Food for Thought is now more relevant than ever as the industry navigates the impact of emerging technologies, a tightening labor market and unprecedented supply chain challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical factors," said Derek Bickerton, vice president of business development at Stellar. "Food and beverage companies, from manufacturers to distributors, are having to adapt to these rapid changes. They're looking for answers, strategies and solutions that our experts can provide. The blog is our opportunity for us to share those insights with them."

More than 350 blog posts from 65+ contributors have drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to Food for Thought over the years. The blog has been recognized with awards from The Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS), the Construction Marketing Association (CMA), and the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Visit the blog at stellarfoodforthought.net and sign up for email alerts here.

Source: Stellar