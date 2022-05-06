The State of Alaska was allocated $30.6 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) under the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program. The Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development (DCCED) has been designated to distribute these funds to seafood processors, including at-sea processors, through the Alaska Seafood Processors Pandemic Response Relief Program. With this funding, DCCED will issue grants to owners of seafood processing facilities and processing vessels to reimburse for costs preparing for, preventing exposure to, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application period has been extended and is now open through 5:00 pm on Friday, May 20, 2022.





Application Process:

Applications must be submitted online through the MyAlaska system. You will need a MyAlaska account. For help with your MyAlaska account, visit MyAlaska's Help Page or call 1-866-377-0126.

Apply Here: Use the Alaska Seafood Processors Grant Application Portal to apply for an Alaska Seafood Processors Pandemic Response Relief Program grant. For assistance with your application, you can email ced.seafoodprocessors@alaska.gov or call (907) 269-8100.

The Alaska Seafood Processors Pandemic Response Relief Program is not a first-come, first-served grant opportunity. Applicants will have the option to save their progress and return to complete their application later within this application period. Award amounts will be determined after all applications have been received and evaluated on demonstrated need. Grants will not be awarded until the end of the application period and after all applications have been reviewed. Qualification does not guarantee award, and proration of final awards may be necessary due to demand.

Businesses that hold multiple eligible Alaska Seafood or Shellfish Processing Permits may combine expenses for multiple operations into a single application. Permits must have shared ownership in order to be included in the same application. A corporation may file as a whole, or its subsidiaries may apply separately. But a corporation and one or more of its subsidiaries may not both apply.

To apply or for more information, click here.

Source: State of Alaska