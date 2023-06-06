The new Buy Alaska Seafood webpage is live at AlaskaSeafood.org. Designed to meet the top consumer request on the website — Where can I buy Alaska seafood? — this new page connects consumers directly with suppliers who sell directly to consumers. Consumers can simply scroll through the listing of companies, click on any company’s profile, then go directly to that company’s website to purchase Alaskan seafood.

The consumer-facing Buy Alaska Seafood webpage represents the final phase of the Alaska Seafood Marketplace, which was launched in spring of 2022. The listings on the Buy Alaska Seafood page are pulled directly from the company listings that sell directly to consumers in the Alaska Seafood Marketplace database. Companies who have already created a public company listing in the marketplace do not need to re-register. Companies can always visit the Alaska Seafood Marketplace online to add or update a company listing.

The Buy Alaska Seafood webpage is one more tool to help consumers find wild Alaskan seafood wherever they shop, including at retail, at foodservice and online through recipes.

Source: Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute