As part of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute's (ASMI) continued efforts to expand the presence of and messaging about Alaska seafood, it partnered with Princess Cruises to facilitate the production of a new video, now playing in staterooms onboard their Alaska sailings.

In the video, well known wildlife biologist and TV host, Jeff Corwin, and Princess Head of Culinary Arts Rudi Sodamin interview Alaska seafood industry members to better understand Alaska’s responsible fisheries management practices and the importance of sustainably harvested Alaska seafood.

See the video below or here.

Source: Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute



