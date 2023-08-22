ASMI is announcing the release of its latest video project, the end cap to a larger series, with the Alaska Seafood brand anthem ASMI is calling “Wild Alaska Seafood: Our Story,” which showcases Alaska seafood.

According to Tanna Peters, ASMI’s digital marketing manager, this project has been years in the making.

The video features visuals and upbeat music, bringing the Alaska seafood story to life in a fresh and modern way.

The video is part of a larger initiative that ASMI has undertaken in recent years. The multi-year photo and video project includes species-specific videos in both horizontal and vertical format, for each of the key commercial species of Alaska seafood — halibut, sablefish, sole/flounder, Alaska pollock, rockfish, cod, crab, sockeye, keta, pink, king and coho salmon — providing a comprehensive look at the harvesting methods, health and nutritional aspects and culinary applications of each species.

ASMI’s sustainability video series, another component of this project, includes six videos with a broad overview of sustainability in Alaska, supported by five videos delving deeper into each of the five pillars of Alaska’s sustainability story — fisheries management, families and communities, certification, social responsibility, and resource utilization.

This video acquisition project also supported the refresh of the Alaska Seafood U platform with eight new videos, plus six short videos as part of the Wild Alaska Seafood & Your Health collection, as well as the Seafood Sustains Alaska campaign series.

ASMI is thrilled to share these videos with their industry partners and consumers alike. As part of ASMI's mission to celebrate and promote the Alaska seafood brand, ASMI encourages their partners to utilize these brand, species and sustainability videos in their marketing efforts and on social media platforms. By showcasing the unique qualities of Alaska seafood and the sustainable fishing practices that go into every catch, the industry can continue to drive consumer awareness and demand for this high-quality product. These videos are available on ASMI's @AlaskaSeafood youtube channel, on alaskaseafood.org/resources, and in the ASMI Media Library.

In coming months, stay tuned for more photography stills and b-roll video to be released as part of this ongoing effort. These resources will be a tool for ASMI's partners to further educate their customers on the benefits of choosing Alaska seafood.

Source: Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute