Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) has officially launched the Alaska Seafood Online Marketplace, a new web-based directory designed to connect buyers and suppliers of Alaska seafood around the globe. As the number of seafood purchases taking place online continues to grow, the new Marketplace provides opportunities for all Alaska seafood businesses to showcase their products to seafood purchasers of all types.

The Alaska Seafood Online Marketplace takes the place of ASMI’s former Suppliers Directory and includes new features to better serve all users. The platform allows businesses to create custom company profiles, list products, and share product specifications for a variety of audiences.

“We are thrilled to offer a platform for Alaska seafood industry participants, purchasers and fans to connect and share their products and companies in an open forum,” explains Tanna Peters, ASMI digital marketing manager.

Consumers and seafood buyers can search the Marketplace by species, sales region and even contact suppliers directly within the platform. Buyers looking for specific seafood items can also create an account to post specific product needs or purchase requests. The new “For Consumers” section simplifies the search process by providing quick access to companies that direct ship Alaska seafood to individuals.

“We look forward to helping new suppliers and buyers utilize the Marketplace as it continues to grow,” says Peters.

From home-chefs looking to source seafood from local fishermen to buyers in overseas markets, the Alaska Seafood Online Marketplace is meant for anyone looking to buy or sell Alaska Seafood to help connect, communicate, and facilitate sales. To join the growing network visit https://suppliers.alaskaseafood.org/. For questions or help creating accounts and business profiles contact info.request@alaskaseafood.org.

Source: ASMI