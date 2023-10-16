A shared passion for tradition, tastes and a love of celebration underscores a new exclusive partnership between Princess Cruises and butcher Dario Cecchini. This collaboration introduces a new specialty impromptu bistro, The Butcher's Block by Dario, onboard the next-generation Sun Princess, debuting in February 2024.

Passed down eight generations from father to son, and with more than 48 years of experience, Cecchini is recognized around the world for his butcher shop and restaurants located in the Tuscan village of Panzano, Italy. Featured on Netflix's popular "Chef's Table," Cecchini is known for taking care and responsibility for the animals and bringing respect back to butchering by using all the cuts of meat, featuring his grandmother's recipes that he fell in love with as a boy.

The Butcher's Block by Dario, located on deck 9 of the new Sun Princess, comes to life as a specialty impromptu experience featuring a large shared, family-style table serving up meats. This specialty dining experience will offer beef and steak, including Cecchini's signature cuts.

In addition, the cruise line's signature steakhouse, Crown Grill, will feature a refined upscale menu designed by Cecchini. The menu features "Bistecca Alla Fiorentina," a distinctive Florentine Steak prepared with the bone, sourced directly from the Antica Macelleria Cecchini butcher shop in Panzano.

"Princess' culinary offerings embody a rich Italian heritage, uniting a shared passion for family recipes, vibrant social dining, and a love of celebrating each day of life," said Cecchini. "My life as an artesian butcher holds deep significance because I hold profound respect for the gift of the animal and ensure that shines through when guests enjoy my new restaurant and delectable menus sailing the world on the beautiful Sun Princess."

In addition to The Butcher's Block by Dario and Crown Grill elevating the culinary offerings on Sun Princess, previously announced specialty restaurants include Kai Sushi, a modern sushi bar; Sabatini's Italian Trattoria, a Princess favorite serving up fresh-made Italian pastas and unique courses; Umai Teppanyaki, another Sun Princess exclusive offering a fusion of teppan cuisine and showmanship; and The Catch by Rudi, from Chef Rudi Sodamin, featuring treasures from the sea.

"Princess is dedicated to creating the finest experiences for guests spanning all cultures, tastes and preferences," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, "from fine dining to casual and from indulgent to healthy, guests will love what the Sun Princess is bring to the table."

Throughout Sun Princess, guests can experience 29 new and signature dining and lounge options. Also new for Sun Princess is Horizons, the three-story, main dining room elevating the traditional main dining experience with wake views, natural light, art sculptures and meals from friendly waitstaff.

The 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now. More ship information and images are available here.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting here.

Source: Princess Cruises