Pop’s Que and Stew, an Opelika, Ala. establishment, is recalling approximately 12,472 pounds of frozen stew products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The Brunswick stew products were produced on various dates from May 2020 – May 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

30 oz. tubs containing “Pop’s HOMEMADE BRUNSWICK STEW” with sell by dates through November 30, 2022.

59 oz. zippered plastic bags containing the Pop’s Que and Stew Brunswick stew product with no other identifying company or product information on the label.

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Pop’s Que and Stew is not a federally inspected establishment. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the Brunswick stew products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact customer care for Pop’s Que and Stew at popsqueandstew@gmail.com.

Source: Pops Que and Stew