Danny’s Sub and Pizza, a Cape Coral, Fla. establishment doing business as Danny’s Cuban Pizza, is recalling approximately 19,275 pounds of frozen meat pizza products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The individual-size frozen Cuban-style meat pizzas were produced from January 2020 through July 2022. The following products are subject to recall [View labels]:

14-oz. plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE pepperoni” with no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label

14-oz. plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE chorizo” with no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label

17.5-oz. plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE Hawaiian” with no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label.

14-oz. plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE ham” with no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label.

The products subject to recall do not bear an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida and Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the meat pizza products were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Danny Rodriguez, president, Danny’s Sub and Pizza, at (239) 440-9367.

Source: USDA-FSIS