Ready Dough Pizza Inc., a Hialeah, Fla. establishment, is recalling approximately 10,584 pounds of pepperoni pizza products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. Additionally, the product contains milk, wheat, and soybeans, known allergens. Some of the products have no ingredient label and others had the wrong ingredient label.

The frozen Cuban-style pepperoni pizza items were produced from Jan. 12 through July 13, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

14-oz. box packages containing “PIZZA CUBANA CUBAN STYLE PEPPERONI PIZZA”

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection. Additionally, the products did not have the proper ingredients statement. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the pepperoni pizza products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA. The agency also found that some products had the wrong ingredient label or no ingredient labels at all.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jordy Figueroa, vice president, Ready Dough Pizza Inc., at 305-364-5434 or readydoughpizzainc@gmail.com.

Source: USDA-FSIS