This release is being reissued to include an expansion of the recall to a new product that was distributed to retail locations. Additionally, the recall has been expanded from 30,285 pounds to 585,030 pounds. There are five new production codes (23618, 24357, 24512, 24583, and 24957) and 66 different “use by” dates (ranging from 5-10-22 through 4-29-23). This release has been updated to include the new product, the expanded weight, additional labels, and additional distribution information.

Updated release, with the newly recalled products bolded:

Wayne Farms, LLC., a Decatur, Ala. establishment, is recalling approximately 585,030 pounds of a ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast fillet product that may be undercooked, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE chicken breast fillet products were produced between February 9 and April 30, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz “ ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23. 6-lb. cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” with “use by” date 3/5/23.

16-oz. zippered plastic packages containing “CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20214” on the case and packaging. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide and further distributed to restaurants and retail locations. The retail locations are in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ or restaurants’ freezers or refrigerators. Consumers are urged not to eat these products. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Frank Singleton, Wayne Farms, LLC spokesman, at 678-316-4237 or fes01@att.net.

Source: Wayne Farms