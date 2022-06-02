WEDNESDAY, JULY 13, 2022

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-Convention Bus Tour

Depart from Hilton Des Moines Downtown Lobby. Lunch will be provided. Cost: $50 per person.

6-8 p.m. President’s Welcome Reception

Location: Iowa Hall of Pride, Iowa Events Center

President’s Welcome Reception in the Iowa Hall of Pride at the Iowa Events Center with AAMP President Dwight Ely for all convention attendees, with refreshments provided.

THURSDAY, JULY 14, 2022

(All sessions at the Iowa Events Center)

8-9:30 a.m. Welcoming Session

Opening remarks by AAMP President Dwight Ely along with the presentation of the F.W. Witt Supplier of the Year Award and the Stephen F. Krut Scholarship Award. After the awards presentation, hear from Keynote Speaker Dr. Gordon Davis.

9:30-10:30 a.m. State Officers’ Conference

This annual meeting gives AAMP’s affiliated meat trade associations the opportunity to discuss industry topics and get acquainted with other officers.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Session: Building the Perfect Processed Meat Flavor

Bruce Armstrong of LifeSpice will discuss how to build the perfect flavor starting with a foundation of salt, sugar and black pepper, then adding layers to build the ‘It Flavor’ that gives the perfect tasting experience.

10:30 -11:30 a.m. Session: A Better Understanding of Return on Investment

In this session, speakers Jon Froling of ScottPec and Tony Crowe of Iowa State University/CIRAS will help you understand the return on investment possible from buying new equipment, investing in training and employee retention, financing new product development, or advertising, or building/updating your website.

10:3011:30 a.m. Session: Legal Issues

F.W. Witt Supplier of the Year for 2021 Rick Alaniz of Alaniz Law & Associates has been helping the meat industry for decades. In this session, he will discuss legal issues your business needs to know about.

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Session: AAMP & NMPAN Update

In this session, AAMP’s Diana Dietz and Nelson Gaydos will join Rebecca Thistlethwaite of NMPAN to go over some of programs AAMP and NMPAN provide their members.

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Session: Salmonella & Carcass Intervention

Speaker Steve Larson of Arm & Hammer Animal Food Production will discuss the many effective interventions commercially available for reducing Salmonella on meat.

1-4:30 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open

Location: Iowa Events Center

6:-9 p.m. Thursday Night Event

Travel to in Ames, Iowa, for dinner and drinks at the Sukup Endzone Club at Jack Trice Stadium, home of the Iowa State University Cyclone football team. After dinner, stroll through the adjacent Reiman Gardens. Tickets cost $25 per adult, $10 per child for ages 5-11 and is free for children 4 and under. Charter buses will transport guests from the Hilton lobby, departing at 5:30 p.m. but will not offer continuous service. There is plenty of parking for the event as well.





FRIDAY, JULY 15, 2022

(All sessions to be held at the Iowa Events Center)

8-9:30 a.m. Session: Virtual Plant Tour

Join tour guides Terry Kerns of Edgwood Locker, Dwight Ely of Ely Farm Products and Ryan Schmidt of Schmidts’ Meat Market as they show you around their operations in Iowa, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open

Location: Iowa Events Center

10:30-11:30 a.m. Kid’s Activity: Decorate a Piggy Bank

Children of all ages are welcome to come create their own piggy bank.

11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Session: What to do with your Ham Year-Round Demo

Presenters Mark Reynolds of Country Meat Shop, Tim Haen of Haen Meat Packing, Mike Sloan of Hermann Wurst Haus, John Tiefenthaler of Tiefenthaler Quality Meats and Dennis Schaardt of Den’s Country Meats will demonstrate several ideas they use in their operations that you can put into practice in your business.





SATURDAY, JULY 16, 2022

(All sessions to be held at the Iowa Events Center)

7:30-10 a.m. ACMC Awards

Grand Champion, Reserved Grand Champion, Champion and Reserve Champion plaques will be awarded in 29 classes, including the 2022 Featured Class of Flavored Bacon. The Clarence Knebel Best of Show award and the Cured Meat Excellence Award also will be announced, along with candidates selected for induction into the Cured Meats Hall of Fame.

Business Meeting

Join AAMP’s leadership for a discussion about elections to AAMP’s Board of Directors and a critical report on the state of the small plant operator in the meat and poultry industry. The following honors will be presented at this session: Best Single Booth Award, Best Multiple Booth Award, and the Golden Cleaver Awards.

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Exhibit Hall Open

Location: Iowa Events Center

1:45-2:45 p.m. Bull Session – Working Smarter, Not Harder

Presenters AAMP Immediate Past President Rick Reams, John Tiefenthaler of Tiefenthaler Quality Meats and Brian Engle of Pioneer Meats will cover many questions impacting your business today.

5-6 p.m. Cocktail Reception

Hilton Des Moines Downtown

6-9 p.m. Banquet

Hilton Des Moines Downtown

The Closing Banquet will be in the Cloud Ballroom at the Hilton and will conclude the annual convention. The Achievement and Accomplishment Awards will be presented, and the Grand Prize winner will be drawn. The Grand Prize is a trip for two to the 2023 American Convention of Meat Processors & Suppliers’ Exhibition in Charleston, S.C.