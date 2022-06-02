A packed agenda and exposition floor await attendees of the American Association of Meat Processors’ 83rd American Convention of Meat Processors & Suppliers’ Exhibition.

“The trade show booth space is completely sold out,” AAMP Communications Manager Sam Gazdziak said. "Many of our processor members are looking to grow, either with new equipment purchases or expansions. We are anticipating a busy show floor, with attendees looking for capital investments to help take them to the next level."

The trade show and accompanying educational sessions and social events will take place July 14-16 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

"The best part of our convention is that it serves as a reunion of friends and colleagues, not competitors,” Gazdziak said. “Attendees here are always willing to share processing or business tips.”

The pre-gaming kicks off on Wednesday, July 13, with a pre-convention bus tour from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring three charter buses that will make stops at the following AAMP members' meat processing plants:

Stanhope Locker & Market (Stanhope)

Story City Locker (Story City)

Dayton Meat Products (Malcom)

Ulrich Meat Market (Pella)

In't Veld's Meat Market (Pella).

Lunch will be provided during the tour. That evening, AAMP President Dwight Ely and First Lady Susan Ely will host guests from 6-8 p.m. at the Presidents' Welcome Reception at the Iowa Hall of Pride. All are welcome to attend.

From there, the AAMP convention will take place Thursday through Saturday, with social and educational sessions joining the trade show floor and its 262 booths, offering attendees plenty to take in.

On Thursday, July 14, the Welcome Session will feature keynote speaker Dr. Gordon Davis. Afterward, processors can check in products for the American Cured Meat Championships. Several breakout sessions will take place, and then the trade show will be open for several hours in the afternoon. Travel to Ames, Iowa, for the evening event at Jack Trice Stadium on the campus of Iowa State University. Dinner will be provided (tickets are required).

Friday, July 15, starts with a Virtual Plant Tour followed by the trade show and a demonstration, “What to do with your Ham Year-Round.”

Saturday, July 16, begins with the ACMC Awards and AAMP’s induction of new member(s) into the Cured Meats Hall of Fame. The business meeting will follow, and the trade show will conclude mid-afternoon along with A Bull Session, "Working Smarter, Not Harder.” That evening, the Closing Banquet will include the Achievement and Accomplishment Awards presentation along with the installation of the new board.

For more information about the event, call AAMP at 717-367-1168 or email niki@aamp.com. Additional information is also available at www.aamp.com.