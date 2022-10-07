Pack Expo 2022 will mark the event’s return to Chicago after four years, and the Oct. 23-26 convention and exposition promises packaging and processing professionals plenty to take in while they reconnect with colleagues and friends and form new relationships.

“There is an estimated total of 40,000 attendees expected for Pack Expo International 2022,” said Jorge Izquierdo, vice president of market development for PMMI, which stages the Pack Expo event.

On the exhibitor side, Izquierdo said that through August there were more than 2,100 exhibitors registered for the show across four exhibition halls and more than 1.2 million net square feet of exhibit space at McCormick Place.

“Protein industry companies can maximize their experience by connecting with managers, designers, engineers, and other professionals in attendance to learn and gain new perspectives on the technologies and solutions that will be featured in over 40-plus vertical markets,” he said. “Protein industry companies should also attend the various forums and exhibits such as the Innovation Stages forum and Industry Meets exhibit to learn more and maximize their experience. “

Other Pack Expo 2022 happenings that Izquierdo said meat, poultry, and seafood companies should put on their “must-see” list include:

The Processing Zone — Returning to Pack Expo International 2022 with the widest variety of food and beverage processing equipment, the Processing Zone helps attendees discover solutions to increase efficiency, achieve total system integration and ensure food safety. The Processing Innovation stage will focus on the latest food and beverage breakthroughs.

PACK to the Future — An interactive exhibit new for Pack Expo 2022, PACK to the Future celebrates the role of packaging and processing through history and the impact it is poised to have on our future. The event includes a PACK to the Future stage featuring sessions on groundbreaking industry advancements.

PACK Match at PACK EXPO International — This highlight includes a complimentary consultation, providing attendees personalized, one-on-one guidance to locate targeted solutions. This new feature is making its Pack Expo International debut.

Industry Meets — Association partner thought leaders will present the latest industry trends on the Industry Speaks stage throughout the show. Experts in the Pack Expo Partner Program will cover industry topics and trends such as sustainability, supply chain solutions, and more.

Pack Expo 2022 agenda at a glance

Sunday, Oct. 23

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST — Show floor open

9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST — Emerging Brands Summit

Noon to 3:30 p.m. CST — Innovation Stage presentations

2-3:30 p.m. CST — Processing Innovation Stage presentations

12:30-4 p.m. CST — Industry Speaks sessions

12:30-4 p.m. CST — PACK to the Future Sessions

1:30-4:15 p.m. — The Forum – An Industry Knowledge Exchange

Monday, Oct. 24

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST — Show floor open

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST — PACK to the Future sessions

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST — Innovation Stage presentations

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST — Processing Innovation Stage presentations

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST — RPA Learning Center sessions

10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST — Industry Speaks sessions

10:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. CST — Industry Speaks sessions

10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST — Industry Speaks sessions

10:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. CST — The Forum–An Industry Knowledge Exchange

3:30-4:30 p.m. CST — Packaging Hall of Fame Ceremony

4:30-5:30 p.m. CST — PACK gives BACK reception

5:30-7 p.m. CST — PACK gives BACK entertainment

7:3010:30 p.m. CST — Young professionals networking reception

Tuesday, Oct. 25

7:30- 9: a.m. CST — Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network Breakfast

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST — Show floor open

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST — PACK to the Future sessions

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST — Innovation Stage presentations

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST — Processing Innovation Stage presentations

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST — RPA Learning Center sessions

10:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. CST — The Forum–An Industry Knowledge Exchange

10:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. CST — Industry Speaks sessions

Wednesday, Oct. 26

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST — Show floor open

9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST — PACK to the Future sessions

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST — Innovation Stage presentations

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST — Amazing Packaging Race

10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CST — The Forum–An Industry Knowledge Exchange

Go to https://www.packexpointernational.com/ for the latest updates to Pack Expo 2022’s scheduled events and exhibits.