AAMP's American Convention of Meat Processors & Suppliers' Exhibition will celebrate its return to Charleston, S.C., July 13-15, 2023, with a sold-out trade show floor offering attendees a vast array of ideas, supplies and services to check out.

“We last held a convention in Charleston 10 years ago, and it was a tremendously successful event,” said Sam Gazdziak, AAMP communications manager. “We're looking forward to coming back to town for this year's show, which is going to feature a sold-out trade show and great speakers.”

Along with the lineup of educational workshops and keynote speaker Oliver Lee Mincey, the event at the Charleston Area Convention Center promises other highlights attendees won’t want to miss.

“We have a pre-convention workshop on Wednesday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a virtual bus tour in the morning, followed by a USDA round-table discussion and some great sessions in the afternoon,” said Niki Cloud, convention manager. “We will have many great sessions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well.”

The expo’s iconic American Cured Meat Championships will see awards presented in 29 classes from 7:30-10 a.m. July 15, including the 2023 Featured Class. “The highlight category is Specialty Loaf Product,” Gazdziak said.

More information about AAMP's American Convention of Meat Processors & Suppliers' Exhibition is available here, or register here.

AAMP 2023 Convention Agenda

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Pre-Convention Workshop & Lunch

Cost: $25 per person, ticket required for lunch.

Location: Charleston Convention Center

Virtual Bus Tour: Join AAMP members from Alaska, Missouri and South Carolina as they “show you around” their processing plants.

USDA Roundtable Discussion with Box Lunch: (pre-paid meal ticket is required for lunch) Profitable & Efficient Business Practices. This panel discussion will provide insight on working smarter, not harder.

6-8 p.m. -- President’s Welcome Reception

AAMP President Darla Kiesel hosts a reception for all convention attendees, with light refreshments provided. All are welcome.

Thursday, July 13, 2023

(All sessions at the Charleston Convention Center)

8-9:30 a.m. -- Welcoming Session

Opening remarks by AAMP President Darla Kiesel, with the presentation of the F.W. Witt Supplier of the Year Award and the Stephen F. Krut Scholarship Award. Keynote speaker: Oliver Lee Mincey.

9:30-10:30 a.m. Session -- Social Media

Speakers Sam Gazdziak, American Association of Meat Processors; Darla Kiesel, Dewig Meats; and Rick Reams, RJ’s Meats, will discuss strategies and ideas that have worked (and have not) while elevating their social media to the next level.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Session -- Profitable Deer Processing

Speakers Dustin Strickland, Strick’s Specialty Meats, and Bret Griffiths, Jerome Country Meat Market, discuss how they conquer the most wonderful time of year -- deer season.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Session -- NMPAN News

Speakers David Zarling and Rebecca Thistlethwaite will discuss upcoming educational opportunities, grant information and share the Top 10 things to consider before applying for federal inspection.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Session -- Current AAMP Hot Topics

Industry legends Tom Katen and Bob Culler will join AAMP’s Abbey Davidson will discuss regulations and current issues in the industry.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Session -- Legal Issues

Speaker Rick Alaniz will discuss important legal issues affecting the industry.

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM Session -- HR and Other Wild Topics

Speaker Oliver Mincey discusses his series HR and Other Wild Topics.

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM Session -- Good Sanitation Practices

Speaker Jake Nelson, Ralph’s Packing, and Spartan Chemical representatives discuss effective interventions for sanitation.

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM Session -- Grant Funding: Money on the Table

Speakers Isaac Keen, Zimmerman Meats, and Alex Freeman, Agriculture Grant Solutions, discuss selecting and pursuing grants that can offset costs and improve your company’s competitive advantage.

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM Session -- Pet Treats

Speaker Jake Sailer, Sailer Food Market & Meat Processing Inc., will discuss how processors can utilize byproducts for profit.

1-4:30 p.m. -- Exhibit Hall open

6-9 p.m. -- Thursday Night Event – Citadel Beach Club

Five-acre, beachfront venue with dinner and drinks. Bring your swimsuit and towel for the beach. Ticketed event costs $25 per adult, $10 per child for ages 5-11, and is free for children 4 and under. Charter buses will transport guests from the Convention Center entrance, departing at 5:30 p.m. They will offer continuous service, but note it is a 20+ minute ride one way out to the beach. Very limited parking is available onsite.

Friday, July 14, 2023

(All sessions at the Charleston Convention Center)

8-9:30 a.m. Session -- Tumbling and Value-Added Machinery

Presenters Mike Love, Morgan’s Meat Market; Mark Reynolds, Country Meat Shop; and Jon Frohling, Scott Pec, will demonstrate and discuss how you can make some great value-added products with great value added machinery.

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- Exhibit Hall open

12:45-2 p.m. Session -- Fun with Flavors: Regional and International Flavors

Presenter Bruce Armstrong of LifeSpice returns for another great lesson on flavors.

Saturday, July 15, 2023

(All sessions at the Charleston Convention Center)

7:30-10 a.m. -- ACMC Awards

Plaques will be awarded in 29 classes, including the 2023 Featured Class of Specialty Loaf.

7:30-10 a.m. -- Business Meeting

Hear from AAMP’s leadership, discuss elections to AAMP’s Board of Directors, and get updated on the state of the small plant operator in the meat and poultry industry.

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. -- Exhibit Hall open

1:45-2:45 p.m. -- Bull Session: Which Session “meats” your need?

This informal bull session, led by AAMP Board members, will have three breakouts -- one for small/custom processors, one for USDA-inspected processors and one for private-label processors.

5-6 p.m. -- Cocktail Reception

Charleston Convention Center

6-9 p.m. -- Banquet

Charleston Convention Center

The American Convention of Meat Processor’s Closing Banquet will include the Achievement and Accomplishment Awards.