FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 15 other restaurant concepts, is expanding upon its Florida growth pipeline with a 4-store franchise development deal in Tampa in partnership with Whole Factor Inc. The Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Tampa locations are set to open over the next three years. Whole Factor Inc. is also currently developing ten Fatburger and Buffalo’s stores in Orlando over the next six years with the first location scheduled to open near the end of 2022.

“We see Florida as a strong growth market for Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express and are pleased to have a partner like Whole Factor to bring 14 locations to the state over the next several years,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands. “We continually hear from our fans that they are eager for us to open in Florida, so we hope that they are just as excited as we are now that we are not only coming to Orlando, but also Tampa.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings. In addition to its burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkey burgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, blue cheese, and ranch or honey mustard dressing.

