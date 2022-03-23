FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 15 other restaurant concepts, has announced a new development deal to expand its presence in Alaska with three new locations set to open over the next three and a half years. In partnership with Franchisee Robert Monteith, the development deal will increase the total unit count of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations in Alaska to four. In 2020, Monteith introduced the two all-American brands to the state, opening in Fairbanks.

“A key part of our growth model at FAT Brands is building upon our existing partnerships with franchisees,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands. “Robert has been a great partner in introducing Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express to Alaskans, and the fact that he is set to bring three additional locations two years after debuting in the state, speaks volumes to the success we have had in the market to date.”

“The demand for Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express has been overwhelming since we first opened our doors in Fairbanks,” said Franchisee Robert Monteith. “Nothing in the area compares to our custom-built burgers and wings. This only accelerated my decision to bring more locations to the state in the years to come.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch, or honey mustard dressing.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com. For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.buffalos.com.

Source: FAT Brands