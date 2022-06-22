The Specialty Food Association (SFA) Summer Fancy Food Show ran from June 12–14 at the Javits Center, and featured more than 1,900 companies from around the world. On the final day of the show, exhibitors donated their surplus specialty food to City Harvest. This year, nearly 200 City Harvest volunteers collected 112,000 pounds of meat, cheese, specialty groceries, beverages, confections, and snacks.

"Combating hunger through food recovery is a longstanding endeavor for our organization," said Jennifer Carney, director, tradeshow operations, for the SFA. "City Harvest is a longtime partner that highlights the importance of community involvement for the specialty food industry."

"The Summer Fancy Food Show is one of the biggest and most important food rescues City Harvest undertakes each year," said Jenna Harris, associate director of donor relations & supply chain for City Harvest. "This year, we were able to rescue more than 112,000 pounds of incredible gourmet food and immediately deliver it—free of charge—to food pantries and soup kitchens across New York City. From artisan meats and cheeses to desserts and gourmet beverages, the food we rescued from the Summer Fancy Food Show helped feed thousands of our New York neighbors in need. We are so grateful for the continued partnership with the Specialty Food Association."

The Summer Fancy Food Show was a trade-only event. The next show, the Winter Fancy Food Show, will take place January 15–17 in Las Vegas. To learn more, click here.

Source: Summer Fancy Food Show