Rovagnati, an Italian charcuterie brand, is announcing that it will be showcasing its latest line of gourmet charcuterie meats and nitrite-free salamis at the Summer Fancy Food Show. Rovagnati can be found in the Italian pavilion on the third floor at booth 2619. Rovagnati, a brand committed to supporting tried-and-true Italian tradition, expands with the addition of the new and luxurious Paolo Rovagnati Line.

“We at Rovagnati are thrilled to be highlighting our new Paolo Rovagnati line of meats at SFFS,” said Giovanni Quattrone, CEO of Rovagnati North America. “Our commitment to crafting exceptional flavors and honoring Italian heritage finds its perfect stage at the show and we look forward to sharing that quality commitment with attendees.”

Produced in Italy and sliced in the U.S., the Paolo Rovagnati Line is designed to satisfy a wide range of palates. The cuts in the line include:

Salame Milano, offering delicate flavor with a fine grain.

Salame Napoli, a lean cut delivering a peppery flavor and coarse grain.

Hot Soppressata, Italy’s most sought-after salami, with a more intense flavor enhanced with spices like garlic and chili pepper.

Classic Mortadella, a traditional cut of pork shoulder and throat most often recognized by its bright pink color and pearly white spots.

Prosciutto Crudo, a dry-cured ham crafted with a mere three ingredients: meat, salt and air.

Prosciutto Cotto Classic, also known as “Gran Biscotto,” Rovagnati’s most beloved cooked ham in all of Italy made from fresh pork thighs worked by hand and slowly oven-steamed.

No 1. Salami Sticks, available in three flavors: Hot & Spicy, Classic Mild and with Smoke Flavor. A way to experience this Italian tradition on the go.

The cured products including all three Salamis and the Prosciutto Crudo are available in 3-ounce packages, and the cooked products including the Mortadella and the Prosciutto Cotto are available in 4-ounce packages. The No. 1 Salami Sticks are available in 2-ounce packages.

Since the brand’s formation, the Rovagnati team has prioritized product and process quality. These values are clearly captured in the company’s approach to its supply chain, as the Rovagnati team carefully and rigorously select the meats used in their products and monitor the entire supply chain while fully respecting the environment, people, and food safety.

Rovagnati strives to give more choices to consumers, which is why their new U.S.-produced salamis are made with an innovative “No Nitrites Ever” technology. This exclusive production method removes nitrites both of artificial and natural origin, guaranteeing a safe product and offering a healthy alternative to traditional cold cuts. The nitrite-free line of salamis includes the Salame Genoa, Soppressata, Hot Soppressata, and Finocchiona. These salamis are also available in mixed antipasti trays with provolone cheese.

Rovagnati’s level of care translates to the high-quality products the brand produces, with each cut designed to provide the consumer with a delectable taste experience. That same level of care has allowed Rovagnati to serve the Italian public for nearly 80 years.

Founded in Milan, Italy, in 1943 by Paolo Rovagnati, the premium brand that now bears his name serves to provide a top-quality range of charcuterie that doubles as a celebration of Italian technical know-how. At Rovagnati, a combination of quality, experience, and attention to detail in raw materials translates into a mix of traditional Italian products and new items enriched by innovative flavors and technologies that make the brand stand out.

The full Paolo Rovagnati Line rolls out to the consumer market in 2023, with the packages being available in over 3,000 U.S. stores initially and growing.

To learn more about the line’s availability, pricing, and historical information, visit rovagnati.us.

Sources: Rovagnati; Specialty Food Association