Charcuterie company Rovagnati announces the launch of the Paolo Rovagnati Black Label Line, a range of quality salumi products, just in time for the Winter Fancy Food Show. Rovagnati can be found at booth 2375-2377 in the West Hall Pavilion. Rovagnati, a brand committed to supporting tried-and-true Italian tradition, expands with the debut of the new Paolo Rovagnati Black Label Line, which redefines premium deli meat. The product line is produced in Italy and sliced in the U.S. The line’s sleek and distinctive packaging includes suggestions detailing the best ways to prepare each cut.

“The versatile nature of the line is the signature mark of any Paolo Rovagnati product,” said Gabriele Rusconi, general manager of Rovagnati. “The Black Label Line is perfect for lunch, aperitivo, and dinner. Aside from being our personal passion, Italian salumi is an exquisite representation of Italian food culture.”

The Paolo Rovagnati Black Label Line is designed for a wide range of palates. Salami enthusiasts can enjoy the delicate flavor and unique spice blend of the classic Salame Milano or the peppery and smokey flavor of the lean Salame Napoli. Those interested in something a bit more intense can try the Hot Soppressata, which also happens to be Italy’s most sought-after salami. Others who may be seeking a more familiar flavor can instead opt for the Classic Mortadella, a traditional cut of pork shoulder and throat that is most often recognized by its bright pink color and pearly white spots.

Fans of prosciutto can choose between the Prosciutto Crudo or the Prosciutto Cotto Classic. The former, known in Italy as “Gran Milano,” is a dry-cured ham crafted with a mere three ingredients: meat, salt and time. The latter, also known as “Gran Biscotto,” is Rovagnati’s most beloved cooked ham in all of Italy and is made from fresh pork thighs, worked by hand and slowly oven-steamed. The cured products, including all three Salamis and the Prosciutto Crudo, are available in 3-ounce packages, and the cooked products, including the Mortadella and the Prosciutto Cotto, are available in 4-ounce packages.

Rovagnati also debuts the Paolo Rovagnati No 1. Salami Sticks, available in three flavors: Hot & Spicy, Classic Mild, and with Smoke Flavor. The salami sticks are a way to enjoy this Italian tradition on the go. They are available in 2-ounce packages.

Since the brand’s formation, the Rovagnati team has prioritized product and process quality. These values are most clearly captured in the company’s approach to its supply chain, as the Rovagnati team carefully and rigorously selects the meats used in their products and monitors the entire supply chain while fully respecting the environment, people and food safety. This level of care has allowed Rovagnati to serve the Italian public for nearly 80 years.

Founded in Milan, Italy, in 1943 by Paolo Rovagnati, the brand that now bears his name serves to provide a top-quality range of charcuterie that doubles as a celebration of Italian technical know-how. At Rovagnati, a combination of quality, experience and attention to detail in raw materials translates into a mix of traditional Italian products and new items enriched by innovative flavors and technologies.

The full Paolo Rovagnati Black Label Line rolls out to the consumer market in 2023, with the packages being available in over 2,000 U.S. stores initially and growing.

To learn more about the line’s availability, pricing and historical information, please visit rovagnati.us.

Source: Rovagnati