CuliNex has announced Danielle Custer that has joined the innovation and product development team as a project manager. Custer will provide client support and team leadership for multiple clean label and plant-based clients served by CuliNex. She will also provide key culinary insights and inspiration to bring innovations to market faster.

“Danielle brings a unique combination of skills to CuliNex, with an intersection of her culinary arts background and a passion for project management,” says Webb Girard, senior director of product development, CuliNex. “As expected, Danielle immediately impacted our client success with her food knowledge, experiences as a culinary professional and collaborative nature.”

In this role as project manager, Custer contributes to CuliNex’s success by ensuring projects are properly scoped out, professionally executed, completed on time, and finished within budget. She participates in the sales process, oversees development teams and is responsible for all aspects of projects.

Prior to joining CuliNex, Custer worked for Bon Appétit Management Company as regional director scaling corporate dining concepts and experiences for companies like Amazon and Google, including TASTE Restaurant & Events at the Seattle Art Museum, and SODO Kitchen at Starbucks’ Headquarters. Custer launched Monte Cristo an award-winning gourmet grilled cheese food truck where she managed a full spectrum of responsibilities. She also served as general manager and executive chef of restaurants including 727 Pine at the Elliott in Seattle, and Laurels Restaurant at the Westin Hotel in Dallas, Texas. She consulted for the restaurant and food industry and taught culinary classes during her career.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the CuliNex team and help fuel the growth of this company,” said Custer. “With an undeniable focus on food and our rich company culture, I am excited and inspired to explore a breadth of client projects and help our clients bring delicious food products and innovation to market.”

Danielle Custer is a 1990 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, with professional membership in Les Dames d'Escoffier, James Beard Association, International Association of Culinary Professionals, and The Chefs Collaborative. She has won several awards including Food & Wine Magazine’s Best New Chef 1998, Wine Spectator Wine List Award of Excellence 1999, and the James Beard “Rising Star” of the 20th Century 1999.

Source: CuliNex