Project managers Ronnie Williamson and Chuck Champion, along with site manager Greg Tarpley have joined CMS Solutions & Logistics. Williamson and Champion are seasoned project managers with decades of experience in the poultry equipment industry.

Williamson works with customers throughout the sales process, providing information and technical expertise about the equipment. He has more than 30 years of poultry equipment installation experience with several equipment manufacturing companies. He acquired his manufacturing experience working as a fabricator and shop foreman, as well as in the service department, quality control and transportation areas.

Champion installs our food processing equipment. An industry veteran with 30 years of experience, He has worked for several large equipment manufacturers. He is a Marshall Tech graduate and earned AWS certification in 1991.

In his role as site manager, Tarpley brings 25 years of experience, including more than 15 with two large poultry equipment manufacturers. He has worked as an installation and service technician as well as a welder, fabricator and machinist throughout his career.

For more information visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.