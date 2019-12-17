Supplier News

CMS Solutions & Logistics adds Christensen to parts sales

CMS Solutions Christensen
December 17, 2019
Industry News
KEYWORDS CMS Solutions & Logistics
Reprints
No Comments

Genea Christensen has joined CMS Solutions & Logistics’ Parts Sales Division.

In her role, Christensen works closely with customers regarding the use and features of various parts of CMS equipment and their specific needs. She also advises customers on modifications or substitutions and after-market spare parts for improved function for a variety of poultry processing equipment.

Christensen brings more than 20 years of parts, maintenance and purchasing experience to CMS. She previously worked as a sales manager for inside sales, as well as a purchasing manager and parts room supervisor for major poultry equipment companies.

Based in Gainesville, Georgia, CMS is a food systems equipment manufacturer and logistics, solutions and millwright services company in the food industry. Services include conveying systems, bagging equipment, metal detectors, x-ray, spare parts, consulting, project management, equipment demolition and installation, material handling, logistics and reconfigurations for heavy and light industrial projects. For more information visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

Recent Articles by Industry News

Cargill and Renmatix explore new technology to make label-friendly, functional food ingredients to meet consumer demand

Stäubli to demo range of robots designed for food usage in Booth No. B6851 at IPPE 2020

CoBank releases 2020 year ahead report – forces that will shape the U.S. rural economy

Ingredion and SweeGen extend agreement for Ingredion to distribute SweeGen’s stevia sweeteners

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.