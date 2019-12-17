CMS Solutions & Logistics adds Christensen to parts sales

Genea Christensen has joined CMS Solutions & Logistics’ Parts Sales Division.

In her role, Christensen works closely with customers regarding the use and features of various parts of CMS equipment and their specific needs. She also advises customers on modifications or substitutions and after-market spare parts for improved function for a variety of poultry processing equipment.

Christensen brings more than 20 years of parts, maintenance and purchasing experience to CMS. She previously worked as a sales manager for inside sales, as well as a purchasing manager and parts room supervisor for major poultry equipment companies.

Based in Gainesville, Georgia, CMS is a food systems equipment manufacturer and logistics, solutions and millwright services company in the food industry. Services include conveying systems, bagging equipment, metal detectors, x-ray, spare parts, consulting, project management, equipment demolition and installation, material handling, logistics and reconfigurations for heavy and light industrial projects. For more information visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.