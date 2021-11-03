CMS Solutions & Logistics has hired five experienced service technicians: Jesus (Chuy) Rivas, Chad Grant, Curtis Deaton, Bobby Chapman, and Jack Howard.

Rivas, Grant, Deaton, Chapman, and Howard provide on-site installation, repair, maintenance, troubleshooting and testing of all CMS equipment. They also train customers on proper operation and maintenance of equipment.

All five have extensive backgrounds as service technicians in the poultry industry.

Chuy Rivas has worked in the poultry industry since 2013, and has experience in various aspects of mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and electrical components and systems.

Chad Grant, who holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of North Georgia, has 43 years of experience in the poultry industry and 20 years of experience as a service technician and in research and development.

In his long career as a service technician, Curtis Deaton has worked in several industries including positions with poultry equipment manufacturers. He holds certifications in computer electronics and engineering from Bauder College.

Bobby Chapman, who has 26 years of experience in the poultry industry, worked as a service technician with a large poultry equipment manufacturer for 16 years. He also served as in quality control for a large poultry processing company for 10 years.

Jack Howard has more than 35 years of experience in poultry processing industry. He has worked for several major processing equipment companies over his career. He also has experience as a further processing production supervisor for a major poultry producer and has worked as a salesman, production supervisor, research & development, project manager, and service technician.

Based in Gainesville, Georgia, CMS Solutions & Logistics is a food systems equipment manufacturer and logistics, solutions and millwright services company in the food industry. Services include conveying systems, metal detectors, processing equipment, hygiene systems, spare parts, consulting, project management, equipment demolition and installation, material handling, logistics, and reconfigurations for heavy and light industrial projects. For more information, please contact CMS at 678-971-6715 or 833-872-4178 (toll free) or visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.

Source: CMS Solutions & Logistics