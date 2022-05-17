Patrick Ceska has joined CMS Solutions & Logistics as its marketing director.

Ceska’s responsibilities will include leading all marketing initiatives, conceiving, and executing marketing strategies/campaigns, growing brand awareness, and overseeing advertising and public relations efforts for the Gainesville-based company.

Ceska comes to CMS with close to 30 years of agribusiness marketing experience, with a strong focus on the poultry industry. He previously served as senior account executive and partner at a Northeast Georgia marketing agency, working with a wide range of companies in the U.S. and overseas. Throughout his career, he has served on committees with the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association and National Chicken Council.

Involved with numerous regional nonprofits, Ceska has previously volunteered on the boards of the North Georgia Community Foundation, SISU (Challenged Child & Friends), the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Parks, and Gateway House. His community involvement has been recognized with his past selection to Leadership Hall in 2000.

Ceska is a graduate of the Florida State University College of Business where he earned his degree in marketing and advertising. Patrick is biliterate in German after growing up in Austria. He and his wife, Jennifer, and son, Oliver, live in Gainesville.

Source: CMS Solutions & Logistics