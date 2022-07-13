Tovala of Chicago, Illinois, is voluntarily recalling Gochujang-Glazed Pork Chop Bowl and Gochujang-Glazed Salmon Bowl prepared meals, because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these meals.

The Gochujang-Glazed Pork Chop Bowl and Gochujang-Glazed Salmon Bowl meals were distributed through Tovala’s weekly direct-to-consumer meal delivery service to customers across the continental United States who selected the meals for delivery the week of July 4, 2022. Tovala directly notified customers by email and push notifications who were shipped the affected meals, as well as disabled the QR codes used for cooking the meals.

The Gochujang-Glazed Pork Chop Bowl and Gochujang-Glazed Salmon Bowl meals are packaged in individual meal sleeves or boxes that include a meal card with a QR code and labeled as Gochujang-Glazed Pork Chop Bowl and Gochujang-Glazed Salmon Bowl. The affected meals are marked with Enjoy By dates between 7/11/22 through 7/14/22. No other Tovala meals are impacted by this recall.

This recall was initiated after Tovala discovered that an ingredient sourced from a third-party supplier contained an undeclared peanut allergen. The ingredient was used in the Gochujang Glaze, which was included in the recalled meals. To date, the company has received one report of an adverse reaction.

Consumers who may still have the recalled meals should immediately dispose of them. For more information, please contact Tovala at support@tovala.com, or 312-818-4437 (Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sat. and Sun. closed CT) or reach out via live chat on tovala.com (Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT).

Source: Tovala



