JFC International Inc. of Los Angeles, CA is voluntarily recalling a Wel-Pac Shrimp Dashi No Moto soup stock because it was found to contain undeclared fish (Bonito, Sardine, Tuna). Individuals who have allergies to fish (Bonito, Sardine, Tuna) run the risk of a serious life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. No incidents have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The products were distributed to retail stores in the state of Hawaii.

JFC International Inc. is recalling the following product:

Wel-Pac Shrimp Dashi No Moto

Size: 1.75-oz.

Barcode: 0 11152 83660 7

Lot code: All Lots

The Wel-Pac Shrimp Dashi No Moto comes in a carton box marked with an exterior blue border and yellow circle imprinted with shrimp artwork.

The recall was initiated after JFC was notified of an undeclared allergen by the manufacturer. JFC immediately responded to this issue and has already taken action to cease sales and distribution of the affected product. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact JFC International Inc. at 800-633-1004, Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM PST, or by e-mail at consserv@jfc.com.