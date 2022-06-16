888 Food Company in S. El Monte, CA is recalling Ho King Fish Ball, Ho King Fried Fish ball, Giai Phat Fried Fish Loaf, Giai Phat Fried Fish Cake, Giai Phat Fish Ball, Giai Phat Fried Fish Ball, Giai Phat Featherback Fish Ball, Giai Phat Fried Featherback Fish Ball, Giai Phat Shrimp Ball, and Giai Phat Cuttle Fish Ball because it may contain undeclared eggs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Recalled products were mainly distributed in California through distributor and direct delivery to retail stores. Small portions of these products were distributed to retailers in Indiana and Illinois.

Click here for the full list of lot numbers of recalled products. Lot numbers can be found at the upper right corner of the plastic bag.

A recall was initiated after receiving a consumer complaint of anaphylactic reaction. Through investigation it was determined that the formulation of an ingredient was changed to include eggs.

Consumers whom have purchased the Ho King Fried Fish Ball are urged to return it to the retailers for a full refund. Consumers with any questions may contact the company at 1-626-443-9888, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time.

Source: FDA