Highview Capital announced it has acquired Jobbers Meat Packing Co., doing business as WilMar. WilMar, a protein processor specializing in ground beef solutions, will merge with Highview’s portfolio company, Randall Foods. The combination will create a protein provider in the U.S. with a complete suite of products and complementary operating cultures.

Randall Foods partners with grocery customers to provide all types of processed and value-added case-ready meats, including a variety of fresh prepared meals and marinated, ready-to-cook offerings. Since Highview acquired Randall in February 2021, the company has maintained its strong customer-centric culture while also scaling for further growth through expanding its exceptional management team and investing in capital expenditures.

WilMar is a processor and packager of premium meat products including ground beef, specialty, and portion-controlled products. Founded in 1978, the company’s long-tenured customer relationships have fostered a flexible, responsive business model that enables it to process branded and private label ground beef for customers including grocery retailers, foodservice providers, and wholesale distributors.

“I founded WilMar as a local meat provider to fill an unmet need in the market. I’m proud of our team’s hard work and dedication as we’ve grown into one of the region’s leading protein providers and become a primary partner of choice for customers looking for great service and quality in their ground beef,” said Marty Evanson, Wilmar’s founder and CEO. “Our team is extremely excited about the merger and pleased that Randall Foods has the same business ethics and focus on putting our customers and employees first.” Following the close of the transaction, Marty Evanson plans to retire.

Going forward, WilMar’s current President & COO Willie Thielen, who oversees the company’s day-to-day operations, will continue his role of president of WilMar. “With a complete product offering, shared values, and a commitment to innovation, I’m confident that this combination, with Highview’s support, will propel us to reach new heights as an organization which will quickly establish itself as a major player in the meat space,” said Thielen.

All other members of the WilMar management team will be continuing with the company in their current roles following the transaction. The combined state-of-the-art operations across Randall Foods’ and WilMar’s existing locations in Vernon, CA will continue to expand with an emphasis on employees, food safety, and quality.

“The combination of WilMar and Randall is a clear strategic fit, establishing the combined company as a one-stop-shop for customers’ protein needs,” said Steve Russell, senior portfolio manager of Highview Capital. “The new entity will benefit from an enhanced product mix as well as increased operational capacity, which will allow the company to continue to expand and offer exceptional customer service. Both WilMar and Randall share a relentless focus on customer excellence, quality, and safety. We look forward to working with the company to continue growing the business.”

Greif & Co., an independent, Los Angeles-based investment bank represented WilMar in this transaction.



