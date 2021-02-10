Highview Capital LLC announced its acquisition of Randall Farms, a leading provider of fresh poultry and meat products. The company partners with grocery customers to provide all types of processed and value-added meats, including a variety of fresh prepared meals and marinated, ready-to-cook offerings. Highview purchased the business from the family of Stan Bloom, whose father, Sid founded the business.

“My family founded Randall Farms in 1952 as a small poultry farm raising chickens to sell to local supermarkets,” said Bloom. “I’m so proud of all of our team’s hard work and how far we’ve come to become an established partner of choice to grocery stores looking for affordable, value-added protein offerings. As the Company sits on the cusp of its next phase of growth, we are thrilled to have found a new owner in Highview that strongly believes in the business and has the tools necessary to take it to the next level.”

“At Randall Farms, we have always focused on putting our customers first,” said Ron Totin, President of Randall Farms. “Whether we’re creating new, on-trend product offerings that anticipate their needs, or helping them capture incremental revenue by delivering speed and flexibility that other providers can’t match, we’re constantly looking for new ways to contribute to our customers’ success. The Highview team shares that commitment, and we are excited to be joining forces with a firm whose investment and expert guidance will enable us to create even better ways to provide value to our customers.”

With extensive experience in the food sector, including its acquisition of Good Source Solutions, subsequent merger with Gold Star Foods and continued expansion as GS Foods Group, Highview is well positioned to help lead Randall Farms into its next chapter. The Highview team plans to work closely with the Company to scale the business through increased geographical coverage and an expanded range of fresh poultry and meat solutions.

“We have long admired the Randall business and its rich, customer-centric heritage,” said Steve Russell, Senior Portfolio Manager of Highview Capital. “The Company has deftly navigated the ongoing pandemic, continuing to deliver excellent customer service while keeping its employee base safe. This is clearly a special company, and we look forward to working with Randall’s leadership to invest in the business for the future while honoring its outstanding legacy."

Source: Highview Capital