Yum! Brands, Inc. announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands chief corporate affairs officer, effective August 15. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, and Social and Governance (ESG) teams. Park will join the company’s Global Leadership Team, and report to Yum! Brands chief operating officer and chief people officer Tracy Skeans.

“Allyson’s proven record serving some of the world’s most recognizable brands makes her an ideal fit for the role of Yum! Brands chief corporate affairs officer, and she brings a wealth of expertise about business-critical functions,” said Skeans. “The Global Leadership Team and I are excited to work closely with Allyson as a strategic thought partner as we continue to advance our Recipe for Growth and Good strategies and elevate our people-first culture.”

Park joins Yum! with deep experience across all aspects of communications and public affairs. Most recently, she worked for Mars, Incorporated serving as global vice president, corporate affairs, for Mars Wrigley. In that role, she oversaw the company’s purpose initiatives; internal and external communications; ESG; public policy and government affairs; the Mars Wrigley Foundation; and consumer care across 180 countries for brands including M&Ms, Snickers, Skittles, Dove, and EXTRA, among others. She also led Corporate Affairs, Sustainability and Health & Wellbeing globally for Mars Chocolate, and led Corporate Affairs for Mars Petcare North America. Prior to Mars, Park held five roles in The Coca-Cola Company including as global vice president of external affairs. She began her career in agencies at Hunter PR and Jackson Spalding. A committed people grower, Park is dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion. At Mars, Park served as the executive sponsor for business resource groups focused on supporting women and people of color.

“Yum!’s iconic brands, leadership team and reputation for emphasizing culture and embracing the value of people in its business strategy are just a few reasons why I’ve long admired the company,” said Park. “Yum! and its brands continue to demonstrate the resiliency of their business model and ability to drive global growth in a dynamic environment, and I am excited to lead Corporate Affairs for an industry powerhouse with unmatched scale, world-class franchise partners and an unrivaled workforce of more than 1 million employees and restaurant team members.”

A committed advocate for community engagement, Park currently serves as an advocate to OnBoard, whose mission is to increase the number of women in executive leadership and on corporate boards; as an advisor to Globowl, a company of internationally-influenced organic baby food; and as a member of the Economic Club of Chicago and Leadership Greater Chicago, where she was selected as one of The Daniel Burnham Inaugural Fellows. She has served nearly a dozen organizations as a Board Director including most recently World Business Chicago, Junior Achievement of Chicago and as a member of the Executive Committee for World Federation of Advertisers.

Park holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida, and she currently serves as an adjunct faculty professor in the university’s Public Relations department.

Source: Yum! Brands