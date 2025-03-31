Yum Brands CEO announces retirement plan

Yum Brands Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs recently informed the board of directors of his intention to retire from the company in the next year.

The board has established a succession planning committee and will work to identify and appoint a candidate to lead the company’s next chapter. Gibbs will continue leading the company throughout the search process until his retirement, expected in the first quarter of 2026.

“During my time as CEO and throughout my 36 years with Yum Brands, it has been an honor to work alongside this incredibly talented team and our dedicated franchisees to build the most loved, trusted, and connected restaurant brands around the world,” said Gibbs. “I set out to strengthen and broaden the appeal of our iconic brands, build industry-leading digital capabilities, dramatically accelerate the pace of profitable new unit development, and amplify our people-first culture. I am pleased with the progress we have made on all fronts and know that Yum Brands is now stronger and more resilient than ever. I look forward to supporting the next CEO candidate and ensuring the company is set up for continued success. In the meantime, my focus remains on executing our strategy and delivering against our growth commitments.”

Gibbs has served as Yum Brands’ CEO since January 2020. As CEO, Gibbs focused on leading the company’s digital transformation, building the company’s development engine and delivering shareholder returns. Simultaneously, Gibbs also navigated the company through COVID-19. During Gibbs’ tenure, digital sales surpassed $30 billion in 2024 with over 50% of sales through digital channels and the pace of annual net new unit development tripled, leading to more than 61,000 restaurant units worldwide.

“Along with the entire Board of Directors, I commend David for his dedication to Yum Brands and applaud his transformative impact on the company – not just in his time as CEO, but throughout the entirety of his nearly four-decade career with Yum Brands,” said Brian Cornell, non-executive chairman of the Yum Brands Board of Directors and chairman and CEO of Target Corp. “The Board is committed to overseeing a thorough succession planning process and appreciates David’s continued leadership of the business as well as the ample timeline provided to ensure a seamless leadership transition.”

Source: Yum Brands