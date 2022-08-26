BENEO, a leading manufacturer of functional ingredients, announced the appointments of Juliana Hirata as Area Sales Manager, U.S., and Canada, and of Thomas Weber as Area Sales Manager, Latin America.

In her new role, Hirata will assume responsibility for the U.S. and Canadian food business and lead the U.S. sales team. Weber will lead the business in Latin America that includes the recently combined markets of Mexico, Central, and South America. The appointments are effective as of September 1, 2022.

Hirata joined BENEO in 2003 and has served in a variety of commercial and sales roles in Central and South America. In her new role, Hirata will draw on her vast experience with market-specific solutions to work with BENEO’s partners and direct customers to focus on delivering a new wave of healthy and consumer-trending solutions for the U.S. and Canada markets.

After joining BENEO in Germany in 2007, Weber relocated to Mexico in 2011 as Area Sales Manager Mexico. In his new position, he will deliver his expertise beyond Mexico to collaborate with customers and partners throughout Central and South America.

BENEO has a strong bond to the Americas region, particularly reflected by the recent investment to expand its production site for chicory root fiber in Pemuco, Chile. The company sees exciting new opportunities and growth perspectives in the region.

“I am excited to welcome Juliana and Thomas into their new and challenging roles. They bring deep experience and skills that will enhance our business and the connections with our many partners. The entire BENEO team is looking forward to their inspirational leadership as we work together throughout the Americas to support food and beverage manufacturers in making their products healthier and reflective of regional preferences,” said Jon Peters, BENEO’s Sales Director Americas.

Source: BENEO