Franklin Farms, a division of Keystone Natural Holdings, recently announced its launch into Stater Bros. Markets beginning in September. Stater Bros. Markets will carry an extensive assortment of Franklin Farms' plant-based offerings on the West Coast, which will be available in all 171 Stater Bros. Southern California locations.

Shoppers at Stater Bros. Markets will be able to choose from a wide selection of Franklin Farms’ items including its newest product innovations such as Chickpea Tofu, Peppadew Pepper Chickpea Tofu, Barbeque Veggie Patty, and Cuban Style Black Bean & Plantain Balls.

“The team at Franklin Farms is thrilled to partner with Stater Bros. Markets. This partnership allows us to bring our plant-based products to more flexitarians and everyday consumers on the west coast,” said Cindy Wong, vice president of sales, Franklin Farms. “We commend the team at Stater Bros. Markets for delivering high-quality groceries and providing healthy alternatives to their customers. We are very excited to have a large assortment of Franklin Farms products available in their stores.”

Stater Bros. Markets will carry a wide selection of Franklin Farms offerings including:

Firm Tofu

Extra Firm Tofu

Tofu Bites available in Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper and BBQ flavors

Seitan, available in Chik’n and Beefless flavors

Original Chickpea Tofu

Peppadew Pepper Chickpea Tofu

Original Veggie Burger

Barbeque Veggie Patty

Cuban Style Black Bean & Plantain Balls

Falafel Balls

“We are excited for shoppers at Stater Bros. Markets to try our newest innovation, Chickpea Tofu,” said Wong. “This soy-free offering is plant-based, low fat and allergen-free, making it a meal solution that shoppers will embrace. Plus, our Chickpea Tofu is easy to prepare at home and an incredibly versatile product that can be prepared in a variety of ways."

With more than twenty years of expertise in plant-based protein foods, Franklin Farms uses only the highest quality ingredients and packaging to provide a healthy selection of plant-based products for any meal of the day. Product offerings include veggie patties, meatless meatballs, tofu, seitan, tempeh, Planty Good Patties and Ground, vegan wraps, and more. Franklin Farms is a proud member of healthy brands under Keystone Natural Holdings, a company devoted to developing authentic, health-conscious, and innovative food.

Source: Franklin Farms