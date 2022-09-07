As part of a commitment to environmental stewardship and improving quality of life in its communities, Perdue Farms is helping Rivers Alive of Georgia fund its annual volunteer effort to beautify the state’s waterways. A $5,000 grant funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors initiative focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

Rivers Alive is Georgia’s annual volunteer waterway cleanup that targets all waterways in the state, including streams, rivers, lakes, beaches, and wetlands. Rivers Alive creates awareness of and involvement in the preservation of Georgia’s water resources. Rivers Alive is held annually each fall and is part of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division Outreach Program.

“Public private partnership is what makes Rivers Alive so special,” said Harold Harbert, watershed outreach manager for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Branch. “This is a program that brings all walks of life together, in a common effort to protect our watersheds. Working together, we can make a difference.”

“At Perdue, we believe in being responsible stewards of our natural resources,” said Caleb Jones, environmental manager at Perdue’s Perry’s, Ga. operations and Rivers Alive Advisory Board member. “We’re proud to lend our support to Rivers Alive in efforts to improve quality of life in the state and be a catalyst for change and clean water.”

The statewide event’s continued success is dependent on a strong volunteer base that is concerned about and prepared to take action to protect local waterways. Since its inception in 1999, nearly 500,000 volunteers, including Perdue associates, have helped remove more than 11.8 million pounds and trash and recyclables.

“Everyone who participates in Rivers Alive, in whatever capacity, is working to help keep our rivers clean and healthy,” said Jones.

Source: Perdue Foundation