MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”) has announced its limited-time fall menu offering—the Sizzlin’ Chicken Sausage Pizza—available September 12 through November 6, at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide.

The Sizzlin’ Chicken Sausage Pizza adds a kick to an Italian classic, incorporating traditional Italian elements—red sauce, fresh basil, ricotta and parmesan cheese, freshly sliced tomatoes—and topped with Spicy Chicken Sausage.

The newest seasonal pizza is available for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery. MOD Rewards members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on Flash MOD seasonal specials. Learn more about MOD Rewards at modpizza.com/rewards.

Source: MOD Pizza