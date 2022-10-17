Dacon Corporation completed construction on a 135,000 SF facility for Monogram Foods, a leading manufacturer of value-added food products, for their new location in Creek Brook Park, Haverhill, MA. Founded in 2004, the Memphis-based Monogram has experienced a 620% sales rate increase and topped $1B in revenue last year, consistently making it one of the Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies.

This facility is dedicated to pre-assembled sandwich manufacturing and is Monogram’s fourth Massachusetts location. The firm is bringing 355 positions to this location through 2023.

With a business model based on quick responsivity in product innovation, private label and brand development, Monogram’s portfolio entails 10 meat snack brands, spanning hot dogs, sausages, beef jerky and bacon, along with one licensed line, Butterball. Distribution is broadly spaced across retail, convenience, club, food service, military and drug store channels.

This facility’s design optimizes production to meet consumer demand with six areas – freezer, cold storage, cool dock, dry goods storage, production and offices – configured for ease in employee access. Critical for operational efficiency, process engineering includes a state-of-the-art ammonia refrigeration system. Loading dock areas and parking have been configured to maximize a restricted site plan.

Monogram’s CEO Karl Schledwitz notes, “This facility is created to fulfill increased demand by our valued customers across the country. Dacon has been an excellent and innovative partner from start to finish. We are proud of this project and proud to be part of the Haverhill community."

Paradigm Properties, an investor/operator/developer of office and industrial property, is the owner and developer. Paradigm’s Chief Executive Officer Kevin McCall states, “Paradigm is excited to have helped Monogram significantly expand its operations in Massachusetts. Through a challenging Covid environment, our contractor, Dacon Corporation, led a team effort with tremendous support from the City of Haverhill, our lender, LowellFive, and dedicated subcontractors.”

Monogram, Paradigm Partners and Dacon partnered with Groundwork Lawrence to mark the event with a $20,000 ‘Growing Community’ program. Groundwork Lawrence is a nonprofit civic organization that focuses on environmental improvement, fresh food access, youth/adult education and employment initiatives to cities north of Boston. To support their mission of changing places and changing lives, 40 participants will receive a cooking and nutrition class, along with $100 in Market Basket gift cards and $100 in Groundwork Farmer’s Market gift cards to cook the recipes learned for their families. To encourage long-term food sustainability, 525 plants will be purchased for Groundwork’s 12 community gardens and a stipend provided to winterize the greenhouse.

Executive Director Heather McMann comments, “Groundwork Lawrence creates building blocks for community through its programs in civic, environmentalism and healthy food initiatives. By providing current food support and longer-term garden sustainability, the Growing Community program addresses several needs. We appreciate the thoughtfulness and generosity that Monogram, Paradigm and Dacon extended in creating this comprehensive program."

Dacon Corporation Chief Communications Officer Lauren Nowicki adds, “Dacon’s philanthropy Designed with Dignity believes that local organizations empower change on an impactful level equivalent to large scale charities. They create impressive and measurable differences in the lives of those communities in which we build. Groundwork Lawrence’s work is both extensive and remarkably effective for building civic responsibility, economic enhancement and productivity.”

Source: Dacon