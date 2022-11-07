The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) is now accepting applications for the 2023 Lois Britt Memorial Pork Industry Scholarship awards. Ten $2,500 scholarships are awarded to students annually who intend to pursue a career in the pork industry with aspirations to become industry leaders. The scholarships are sponsored by CME Group and the National Pork Industry Foundation.

“Our industry is evolving, and the success of America’s pork farming will depend on the next generation of leaders,” said Terry Wolters, NPPC president and owner of Stoney Creek Farms in Pipestone, Minnesota. “That is why the Lois Britt Memorial Pork Industry Scholarship is so important because it inspires and supports students seeking careers in the pork industry.”

The scholarship program was introduced in 1990 by CME Group and NPPC. The award honors NPPC’s former Board Director, Lois Britt, a lifetime supporter of agriculture. Britt spent 34 years with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, followed by 15 years with Smithfield Hog Production doing Public and Government Relations. A few of her many achievements include the NPPC Pork Industry Hall of Fame, the N.C. Pork Council Hall of Fame and she was also awarded the N.C. 4-H Lifetime Achievement Award.

Any undergraduate student enrolled in a two-year swine program or four-year college of agriculture is welcome to apply. Applicants are evaluated by essay submissions that describe current or future issues confronting the pork industry with proposed solutions. Winners will be announced at the National Pork Industry Forum in Orlando, Florida, March 8-10, 2023.

Full eligibility and application requirements can be found at: Lois Britt Memorial Industry Scholarship. Application deadline is January 3, 2023. Please contact Craig Boelling, NPPC vice president of resource development, with questions about the scholarship at 515-278-8012 or invest@nppc.org.

Source: NPPC