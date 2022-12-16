Polar Leasing Co. Inc. announces 4 Lane Mobile LLC is the newest depot in the company’s constantly expanding nationwide network. 4 Lane Mobile is now offering convenient access to Polar Leasing ground-ready outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerated rental units for the northern Nashville area.

Located just northeast of Nashville in Westmoreland, 4 Lane Mobile is an established, family-owned provider of towing services, as well as truck and trailer repairs. This new partnership with Polar Leasing enhances its offerings by making leased cold storage units readily available to customers in the area.

“Polar Leasing Company operates North America’s largest fleet of its kind and rents units exclusively through a national distribution network,” says Bart Tippmann, president of Polar Leasing. “We are excited to team up with 4 Lane Mobile, our third depot location in the greater Nashville area, to deliver a hassle-free, user-oriented leasing experience.”

Polar Leasing provides the largest fleet of electric outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator rentals in North America. Delivered pre-assembled and ready to operate, units require only a simple connection to an electrical source. As petroleum prices continue to rise and customer demand for electric alternatives mounts, Polar Leasing provides a more sustainable and economic solution with no fuel requirement and a smaller footprint.

Polar Leasing’s innovative units are made in the U.S.A. According to the company, short-term unit rentals are the most cost-effective and straightforward option to satisfy many commercial needs.

For more information about Polar Leasing, call 877-428-2532, or visit www.polarleasing.com. To learn more about 4 Lane Mobile LLC, call 615-388-4558.

Sources: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.; 4 Lane Mobile LLC