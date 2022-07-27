Polar Leasing Company, Inc. has announced Central Towing as its newest depot, now offering ground-ready outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerated rental units to the California Bay Area. Polar Leasing Company provides North America’s largest fleet of its kind and rents units exclusively through a national distribution network.

Located in Livermore, CA, Central Towing is already known for its comprehensive towing and recovery services. “We are excited to now offer the San Francisco Bay Area convenient access to Polar Leasing’s state-of-the-art cold storage solutions,” says Quinn Piening, partner at Central Towing.

“Polar Leasing constantly adds new depot locations across the United States to create a faster, easier and more user-oriented leasing experience,” says Bart Tippmann, president of Polar Leasing. “Teaming up with Central, we make renting a Polar Leasing unit hassle-free for customers in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and other Bay Area cities.”

Polar Leasing provides the largest North American fleet of electric, ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator rentals, delivered pre-assembled and ready to operate with a simple electrical connection. As gas and diesel prices continue to skyrocket and customer demand for electric alternatives mounts, Polar Leasing provides an economical solution with no fuel requirement.

Polar Leasing’s cutting-edge units are made is the U.S., simple to set up, and feature a small footprint. Short-term unit rentals are the most cost-effective and straightforward option to satisfy many commercial needs, from food and pharmaceutical storage to emergency situations and disaster response.

For more information about Polar Leasing, call 877-428-2532, or visit polarleasing.com. To learn more about Central Towing, call 800-686-4869, or visit centraltowing.com.

Source: Polar Leasing