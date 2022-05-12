Polar Leasing Company Inc. has announced NJS Service LLC as its newest depot. NJS Service LLC will now offer Polar Leasing Company’s innovative, ground-ready outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerated rental units to the greater New York City area.

Polar Leasing Company provides North America’s largest fleet of its kind and leases units exclusively through a national distribution network. “We are excited to team up with Polar Leasing and proud to transport these state-of-the-art refrigerated units in our region,” says Stephen Liggio, owner of NJS Service LLC.

Located in Bergenfield, New Jersey, just 10 miles from Manhattan, NJS Service LLC, already well known for its top-notch repair and transportation services, can now meet customers’ needs for refrigerated containers.

“Polar Leasing is expanding our footprint across the United States. We look for depots like NJS Service LLC that prioritize a customer’s need for mobile units,” says Bart Tippmann, president of Polar Leasing. “Having a partner in NJS Service LLC allows us to bring New York and New Jersey closer to our industry-leading refrigerated containers.”

Polar Leasing’s walk-in commercial refrigerator and freezer rentals are an efficient way to supplement the refrigeration and freezer needs in every industry. The state-of-the-art walk-in units are simple to set up, feature a small footprint, and only require an electrical hookup to get started. Easy-to-use and hassle-free, the short-term units are perfect for many commercial needs, from food and pharmaceutical storage to emergency situations and disaster response.

For more information about Polar Leasing, call 877-428-2532, or visit www.polarleasing.com.