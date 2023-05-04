Polar Leasing Co. Inc. (PLC) announces that Tim’s Towing has joined its growing network of depots across the country. The Holland, Mich.-based depot is now the second Polar Leasing freight partner in Michigan to support in the delivery of PLC’s validated electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerated rental units.

For more than two decades, Tim’s Towing has offered flatbed truck services for cargo shipping, towing services and 24/7 roadside assistance to customers in the Grand Rapids area.

“We are excited to welcome Tim’s Towing as one of our freight partners at Polar Leasing," said Joe O’Keefe, vice president of operations. "The addition of Tim’s Towing to our network will allow us to provide western Michigan with more consistent access and service. Tim’s is strategically located between Chicago and Traverse City, and we know they’ll be a great help as we reach new customers.”

Polar Leasing's walk-in storage units are expertly pre-assembled with a seamless design and operate with a simple electrical connection. Manufactured in the U.S., these units have a compact footprint and are designed for easy setup and installation.

Walk-in units are available for both short-term and long-term rentals, providing a flexible solution for a wide variety of industries and applications, including foodservice, catering, medical, pharmaceutical, and schools.

For more information about Polar Leasing or to become a depot, call 877-674-1348 or visit www.polarleasing.com.