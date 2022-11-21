Polar Leasing Co., Inc. is welcoming 365 Towing and Recovery as its premier depot location in Arkansas, offering innovative, ground-ready outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerated rental units.

Based in North Little Rock, 365 Towing and Recovery is a leading provider of 24-hour towing and emergency services throughout central Arkansas. Now, as a Polar Leasing depot, the company can serve an expanded base of customers in a variety of industries who require convenient access to walk-in cold storage rental units.

“We are excited to partner with 365 Towing and Recovery to establish a presence in the great state of Arkansas,” says Polar Leasing president Bart Tippmann. “This announcement further solidifies Polar Leasing’s commitment to building an expansive nationwide depot network, as we now have nine depots along I-40, from Raleigh, North Carolina, to San Bernadino out west in California.”

Polar Leasing provides the largest North American fleet of electric, ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator rentals, delivered pre-assembled and ready to operate with a simple electrical connection. With Polar Leasing’s economical electric design, skyrocketing fuel prices don’t affect operational costs.

Polar Leasing’s innovative units are American-made, simple to set up and feature a small footprint. Short-term unit rentals are the most cost-effective and straightforward option to satisfy many commercial needs, from food and pharmaceutical storage to emergency situations and disaster response.

For more information about Polar Leasing, call 877-428-2532, or visit www.polarleasing.com. To learn more about 365 Towing and Recovery, call 501-358-9713, or visit www.365towing-recovery.com/.

Source: Polar Leasing Co.