A1 Winchester’s Towing and Repair is now a Polar Leasing Co. Inc. (PLC) depot, according to an announcement from PLC president Bart Tippmann. Lexington, Kentucky-based A1 Winchester’s is the first location in its state to offer North America’s largest fleet of electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerated rental units.

A1 Winchester’s, already well-known for its automobile towing, recovery and repair service, can now meet the needs of customers in the central Kentucky area who require convenient access to walk-in cold storage rental units.

Tippmann says, “We are excited to establish a presence in the Bluegrass State with our new PLC depot[,] A1 Winchester’s. The company is a perfect fit with its impeccable reputation and premier location along three major highways.”

Polar Leasing outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator rentals are delivered pre-assembled and ready to operate with a simple electrical connection. The innovative units are American-made, simple to set up and feature a small footprint.

Short-term unit rentals are the most cost-effective and straightforward option to satisfy many commercial needs.

For more information about Polar Leasing or to become a depot, call 877-428-2532, or visit www.polarleasing.com.

For more information about A1 Winchester’s Towing and Repair, call 859-277-888, or visit www.a1winchesterstowing.com/.

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.