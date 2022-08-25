Polar Leasing Company, Inc. (PLC) has announced that Southside Towing has signed on as a new PLC depot, offering customers near the southside of Virginia easier and more convenient access to ground-ready outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerated rental units. Polar Leasing Company supplies North America’s largest fleet of its kind and rents units exclusively through a national distribution network.

Based in Blackstone, Virginia, Southside Towing is known for 24/7 towing, roadside assistance, and dependable equipment transporting. “We’re proud to be a part of Polar Leasing’s growing depot network and excited to offer industry-leading cold storage solutions to our area,” says Southside Towing president Mike Jones. “As a locally owned and operated business, we share similar ideals with Polar Leasing and believe the partnership will be beneficial to both of our companies and our customers.”

“Polar Leasing is constantly looking to add new depot locations across the United States to create a faster, easier and more user-oriented leasing experience for customers,” says Bart Tippmann, president of Polar Leasing. “Teaming up with Southside Towing, we make renting a Polar Leasing unit hassle-free for customers in Virginia and along the Eastern Seaboard.”

Polar Leasing’s electric, ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator rental units are delivered pre-assembled and ready to operate with a simple electrical connection. As gas and diesel prices have skyrocketed and customers’ demand for electric alternatives intensifies, Polar Leasing provides an economical solution with no fuel requirement.

Polar Leasing’s innovative units are American-made, simple to set up and feature a small footprint. Short-term unit rentals are the most cost-effective and straightforward option to satisfy many commercial needs, from food and pharmaceutical storage to emergencies and disaster response.

For more information about Polar Leasing, call 877-428-2532, or visit polarleasing.com. To learn more about Southside Towing, call 434-298-7498, or visit southsidetowing247.com.

Source: Polar Leasing Company, Inc.